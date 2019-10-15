Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Down 7.3% in September

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the August 30th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intevac by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intevac by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intevac alerts:

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.46 million, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.53. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Intevac had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVAC. B. Riley upgraded shares of Intevac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.