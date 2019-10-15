Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities set a $21.00 target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $427.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $4,976,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,947.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,219.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.