Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Sold by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF comprises about 1.0% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,285.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of PNQI traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.87. 20,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,714. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.26 and a fifty-two week high of $144.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.01 and its 200-day moving average is $135.79.

