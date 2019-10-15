Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF (BATS:OQAL) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF (BATS:OQAL)’s share price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.22 and last traded at $29.22, approximately 0 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.