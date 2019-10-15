Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,377 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 226.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 991,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,581,000 after buying an additional 688,268 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 705,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,045,000 after buying an additional 406,317 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,087.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 189,296 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 427,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,043,000 after buying an additional 122,185 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after buying an additional 91,765 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $110.25.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.5201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

