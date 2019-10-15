Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sensyne Health (SENS)

Sensyne Health (LON: SENS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/10/2019 – Sensyne Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 262 ($3.42) price target on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Sensyne Health is now covered by analysts at Liberum Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

10/4/2019 – Sensyne Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

9/27/2019 – Sensyne Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

9/2/2019 – Sensyne Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of Sensyne Health stock opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.22 million and a PE ratio of 7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 13.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 124.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 147.21. Sensyne Health PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 204.92 ($2.68).

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

