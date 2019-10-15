Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT):

10/7/2019 – Empire State Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

10/2/2019 – Empire State Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2019 – Empire State Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

9/25/2019 – Empire State Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

9/6/2019 – Empire State Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Empire State Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $16.47.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 8.81%. Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,175.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 324.5% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

