Investors Purchase High Volume of Prologis Put Options (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 726 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,152% compared to the average daily volume of 58 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays set a $92.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $80.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.68.

NYSE:PLD opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.70.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

In related news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 52,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 26,311 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 110,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

