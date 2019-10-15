Iofina (LON:IOF) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Iofina (LON:IOF) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:IOF opened at GBX 23.95 ($0.31) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 million and a P/E ratio of -47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.21. Iofina has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 33.23 ($0.43).

About Iofina

Iofina plc engages in the production of iodine, water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, specialty intermediates, animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

