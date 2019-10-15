IRISnet Market Cap Hits $7.05 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 8% against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IRISnet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00223154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.01082131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00028938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090117 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,002,879,603 coins and its circulating supply is 404,596,656 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.