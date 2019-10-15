iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,641.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,799,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $297.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $304.40.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.