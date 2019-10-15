iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $509,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.07. The stock had a trading volume of 702,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,068. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $198.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.66.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.8583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

