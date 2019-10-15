iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 39,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 490,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,154,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.47. 95,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,580. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.41. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $81.99.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

