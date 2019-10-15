iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Cut by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 225.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 135.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,491 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

