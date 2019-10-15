iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) is Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF makes up about 3.9% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of LRGF traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 69,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,428. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $32.65.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1751 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

