iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 890,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 154,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.52. 111,982 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

