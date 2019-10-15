iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.03 and last traded at $24.03, approximately 0 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF (BATS:IEFN) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.