iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.98

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.98 and last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 29030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IOO)

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

