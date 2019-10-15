iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Boosted by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,421 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.8% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.58% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $245,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 60,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 389,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,958,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 57,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $150.20 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $125.81 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day moving average of $153.05.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5437 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

