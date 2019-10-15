iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Increased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of IWN traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.27. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.572 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

