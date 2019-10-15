iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 59,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Cougar Global Investments Ltd boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cougar Global Investments Ltd now owns 48,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.53. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.03 and a 1-year high of $110.67.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.