iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. iShares US Financials ETF comprises 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.65% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 478.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,860 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYF traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,880. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $99.30 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.37 and its 200 day moving average is $125.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.6105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

