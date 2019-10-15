Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Israel Chemicals in a report released on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Israel Chemicals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $4.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. Israel Chemicals has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $6.54.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

