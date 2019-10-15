Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE IVH opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

