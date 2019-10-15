Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in Alphabet by 19.2% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 24,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,217.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,209.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,174.45. The stock has a market cap of $844.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.78.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

