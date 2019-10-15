Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,990 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $18,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

VV stock opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $107.34 and a 52-week high of $138.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.557 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

