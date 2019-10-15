Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises about 0.7% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 563.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,691 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,775,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,716 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,165,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,613,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,648,000 after acquiring an additional 620,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,343,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,753,000 after acquiring an additional 431,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $37.54.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

