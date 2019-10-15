Jeld-Wen Holding Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:JELD)

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Jeld-Wen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the year.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Jeld-Wen stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.62. Jeld-Wen has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 208,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1,572.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

