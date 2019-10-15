Jericho Oil (CVE:JCO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Jericho Oil Corp (CVE:JCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 49500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Jericho Oil (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Mississippi Lime, Woodford Shale, and Hunton formations in Central and Northeast Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.