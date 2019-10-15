John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

WDGJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded John Wood Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $9.77.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.