Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.3% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,266,000 after buying an additional 16,619,550 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,425,000 after buying an additional 3,986,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,637,000 after buying an additional 2,572,695 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $346.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.91.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

