Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

Journey Energy Inc (TSE:JOY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $2.14. Journey Energy shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 300 shares.

Specifically, insider Brett Boklaschuk sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.19, for a total transaction of C$25,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,108.76.

Separately, GMP Securities raised their target price on Journey Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.42. The stock has a market cap of $94.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.48, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Journey Energy Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Company Profile (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its principal cash generating units comprise Matziwin, Skiff, and Gilby Duvernay properties. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012.

