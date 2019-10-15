JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €133.00 Price Target for Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €131.00 ($152.33) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €124.34 ($144.59).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €156.70 ($182.21) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €151.06 and a 200-day moving average of €141.26. Hannover Re has a one year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a one year high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

