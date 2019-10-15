Juggernaut Exploration (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Shares Up 81.1%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) shot up 81.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 8,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 49,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUGRF)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores precious and base metal deposits. It holds interests in six mineral properties located in British Columbia. The company also holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Midas property covering an area of 16,106 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 14,141 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

