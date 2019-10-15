Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:JUKG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 8.50 Per Share

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:JUKG) announced a dividend on Friday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JUKG opened at GBX 274.40 ($3.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 million and a P/E ratio of -5.47. Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 304.69 ($3.98). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 274.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 255.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94.

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to focus on capital appreciation from holding predominantly listed investments. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s United Kingdom equity portfolio combines core holdings of large-cap stocks, which pay dividends and various smaller growth stocks.

