Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the August 30th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

NASDAQ:KALA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.77. 2,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,667. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.14.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 877.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

