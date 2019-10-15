Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $19.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 413,409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,735. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $647.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 2,138.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

