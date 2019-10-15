Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,650 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 101.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. 11.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 66,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,963. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.26. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,138.80% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

