Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Purchased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kennametal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,679,000 after acquiring an additional 147,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kennametal by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,789,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,189,000 after acquiring an additional 281,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kennametal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,617,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,821,000 after acquiring an additional 33,560 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 752.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,187,000 after acquiring an additional 601,004 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 514.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,940,000 after acquiring an additional 562,886 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kennametal alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Kennametal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 4,644 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $158,592.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,715.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.62. 41,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,564. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.26. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.95 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.