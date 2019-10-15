Kenneth Duda Sells 10,876 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.89, for a total value of $2,467,655.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,905.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.82, for a total value of $2,553,432.68.

On Monday, August 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $2,439,486.80.

NYSE ANET traded up $6.20 on Tuesday, hitting $240.97. 449,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.31 and a 200 day moving average of $260.91. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $187.08 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $608.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.78 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 30.86%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Arista Networks to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (down previously from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 52,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

