Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €134.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €134.00 ($155.81) price target from Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €136.31 ($158.50).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €119.40 ($138.84) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($116.24). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €121.37.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

