Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.3% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 39,314 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 305,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.3273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

