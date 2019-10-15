Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 893 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp comprises approximately 2.3% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,866 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 86,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 36,320 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 218,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSBK opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.38. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 14.16%.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

