Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Kilo Goldmines Ltd (CVE:KGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 74000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $848,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,063.65.

About Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL)

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It explores for gold and iron deposits. The company's flagship property is the Somituri project, which consists of six exploitation licences covering an area of approximately 361 square kilometers of the Ngayu Archaean Greenstone Belt in Oriental Province.

