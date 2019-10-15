Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Grows Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C makes up approximately 1.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.09% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 69.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,093,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,105,000 after buying an additional 2,090,241 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 150.9% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,728,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,613,000 after buying an additional 1,640,820 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.7% in the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,292,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,106,000 after acquiring an additional 165,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,116,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,411,000 after acquiring an additional 163,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.58. 34,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,746. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

