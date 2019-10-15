Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Invests $3.60 Million in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James set a $185.00 target price on shares of ICU Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.00.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $343,244.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $462,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $8,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,451 shares of company stock worth $862,736 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,134. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.93. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $150.62 and a 12-month high of $284.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.47 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.41%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

