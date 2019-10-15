Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-0.46 for the period. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.47-0.48 EPS.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Knight Equity initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a positive rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a positive rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $58,091.04. Also, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $156,892.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

