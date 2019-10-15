Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $22.50 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 99.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

KOD opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 179.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.