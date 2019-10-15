Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €49.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.88 ($51.03).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

