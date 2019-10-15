Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the August 30th total of 906,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 640,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

PHG opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $32.98 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 94.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,945,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,796,000 after buying an additional 936,983 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 248,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 617.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 24,697 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

